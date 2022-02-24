Share this
Oatly Responds To ‘Infrequently Asked Questions’ And It’s A Wild Ride
By Mikelle Leow, 24 Feb 2022
Image via Oatly
In place of the dreaded frequently-asked questions, which not everyone would care to read, oat milk brand Oatly published an ‘Infrequently Asked Questions’ section on its website to clarify things that may have never crossed your mind.
Inquiries include “do I need a permit to carry oat milk?” and “is oat milk only for indoors or can I use it outside too?”, which, at first, would seem counterproductive for anyone actually hoping to gain some insight on the dairy alternative. But as research has shown, humor helps with learning and retention.
At the end of the day, the answers offer conclusions that would have been drawn in regular FAQs, anyway. They emphasize that oat milk is suited for most anyone who drinks cow’s milk, is cruelty-free, and doesn’t require drinkers to switch habits—but are just a lot more fun to read.
Preview some answers to ‘Infrequently Asked Questions’ and check out more here.
